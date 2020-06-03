National

PM sets virtual summit with India’s Modi

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit this week. - AAP

Defence, trade and education will be on the agenda when Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Mr Morrison said he was looking forward to discussing the countries' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As like-minded democracies and natural strategic partners, Australia and India are in full agreement that our strong bilateral relationship is key to a more open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific," Mr Morrison said.

"Prime Minister Modi and I will also discuss new opportunities in defence, trade, maritime safety and security, science and technology, and education."

Both leaders have been invited by US President Donald Trump to attend the next Group of Seven summit to be held in September at Camp David, the president's country retreat.

India is Australia's eighth-largest trading partner and fifth-largest export market, due largely to coal and education exports.

It is working on a 15-year Australia Economic Strategy to complement Australia's India Economic Strategy.

