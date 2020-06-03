National

Man lured Melbourne dealer to his death

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of the Supreme Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man pretended to be a woman looking for a hook-up before luring a hearing and vision-impaired drug dealer to his death at a Melbourne public housing block.

Daniel Treasure pretended to be a woman called "Nikki" living at a complex for domestic violence victims when he helped stab 36-year-old Felk Repia to death during a planned drug robbery at Berwick on April 30, 2018.

Mr Repia, who suffered night blindness and hearing loss, had met "Nikki" on the Skout dating app.

He took a lift to the community housing facility late at night before Treasure and Matthew Coghlan demanded he hand over the drugs and stabbed him repeatedly.

Repia died at the scene. Both attackers admitted to his murder.

But Treasure's barrister, Sarah Keating, told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday the 34-year-old did not inflict the fatal stab wound.

Treasure only stabbed Mr Repia once in the shoulder and didn't realise the man had been fatally injured when he fled the scene, Ms Keating said.

Justice Paul Coghlan did not appear impressed by the argument.

"He knew he'd been stabbed because he stabbed him," the judge said.

"I don't think it's much support to him."

Treasure will be sentenced at a later date. Coghlan was jailed in August 2019 for up to 20 years for his role in the murder.

Latest articles

AFL

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club’s non-contact training session.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks raring to go for rare Geelong trip

Hawthorn haven’t played Geelong at GMHBA Stadium since 2006 and captain Ben Stratton says the Hawks are prepared for the challenge.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions ruck Martin’s lucky AFL break

Brisbane ruckman Stef Martin was facing 10 games on the AFL sidelines thanks to a round-one injury, but now he is set to run out for round two next week.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire