Man lured Melbourne dealer to his death

A man pretended to be a woman looking for a hook-up before luring a hearing and vision-impaired drug dealer to his death at a Melbourne public housing block.

Daniel Treasure pretended to be a woman called "Nikki" living at a complex for domestic violence victims when he helped stab 36-year-old Felk Repia to death during a planned drug robbery at Berwick on April 30, 2018.

Mr Repia, who suffered night blindness and hearing loss, had met "Nikki" on the Skout dating app.

He took a lift to the community housing facility late at night before Treasure and Matthew Coghlan demanded he hand over the drugs and stabbed him repeatedly.

Repia died at the scene. Both attackers admitted to his murder.

But Treasure's barrister, Sarah Keating, told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday the 34-year-old did not inflict the fatal stab wound.

Treasure only stabbed Mr Repia once in the shoulder and didn't realise the man had been fatally injured when he fled the scene, Ms Keating said.

Justice Paul Coghlan did not appear impressed by the argument.

"He knew he'd been stabbed because he stabbed him," the judge said.

"I don't think it's much support to him."

Treasure will be sentenced at a later date. Coghlan was jailed in August 2019 for up to 20 years for his role in the murder.