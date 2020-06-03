National

‘Big brief’ for bureaucrat corruption case

By AAP Newswire

A former Western Australian bureaucrat at the centre of a corruption scandal has been granted more time to enter pleas to 47 charges against him.

John Bartliegh Fullerton was previously executive director of facilities management at the North Metropolitan Health Service.

He was charged more than 18 months after a Corruption and Crime Commission report alleged he took gratuities from 11 contractors for a decade.

Fullerton is accused of accepting flights, accommodation, boozy lunches and extensive renovation work on his home in exchange for handing them ongoing work.

He appeared in Perth Magistrates Court for the second time on Wednesday, when his lawyer Marc Saupin asked for an adjournment, citing "a very large, very populated police brief", which the state did not object to.

His co-accused David Leslie Mulligan, also a former NMHS bureaucrat, faced the same court and his lawyer Gary Massey also sought more time to enter pleas to 10 charges.

Both Fullerton and Mulligan had their bail extended and declined to speak to reporters outside court.

Fullerton will next face court on July 29, while Mulligan is due on August 12.

Five contractors who pleaded guilty to multiple charges over the scam - Anthony Richard Williams, Philip Stephen Wood, Liam Glenn Howard, Garth Norman Delavale and Ian John Tremain - are being sentenced in the District Court of WA this week.

