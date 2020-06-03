National

Palfreeman ‘could return within weeks’

By AAP Newswire

Jock Palfreeman - AAP

Australian Jock Palfreeman could return home within two weeks, according to a prominent Bulgarian humans rights campaigner.

Mr Palfreeman, who served nearly 12 years in jail in Sofia for murder, last week edged closer to freedom when an application to have his early release hearing case re-opened was rejected by the country's highest court.

The 33-year-old told AAP on Wednesday he remains unable to leave the country as his movement is restricted by the Bulgarian government, due to issues surrounding an expired travel ban.

But Bulgaria Helsinki Committee president Dr Krassimir Kanev, who last year wrote a letter in support of Mr Palfreeman's early release, said things would soon change.

"We are expecting his return to take place in the next two to three weeks," Dr Kanev told AAP on Wednesday.

"This is at least what the (interior ministry) promised DFAT, although I don't know why this going to take such a long time."

Australia's foreign affairs department has welcomed the Supreme Court of Cassation's ruling but would not comment further on Mr Palfreeman's situation. He is receiving consular assistance.

The Sydney man earlier this week applied in Sofia for a review of video evidence omitted from his first murder trial.

Mr Palfreeman says the new evidence would be "more than enough" to secure a retrial and that the application was unrelated to the administrative barriers currently preventing him leaving Bulgaria.

"The request was just a long time coming," he told AAP on Wednesday.

Dr Kanev said Mr Palfreeman could claim "hundreds of thousands" of euros in compensation for wrongful imprisonment if he is acquitted following a successful application for review.

But he doubts the court will accept the Australian's request.

"Renewal is an extraordinary procedure, an attack on a final judgment, which was subject to two appeals," Dr Kanev said.

Mr Palfreeman was released in October after serving nearly 12 years behind bars in the Balkan nation's capital.

He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder for stabbing two Bulgarian youths during a street melee in 2007.

The former Riverview student has always maintained he acted in self-defence.

