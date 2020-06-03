National

Willow’s stepmum in court on murder charge

By AAP Newswire

Shannon White (centre) - AAP

1 of 1

The stepmother accused of murdering four-year-old Brisbane girl Willow Dunn has had her charge mentioned in court.

Shannon Leigh White, 43, was not brought into Brisbane Magistrates Court when the matter was mentioned on Wednesday afternoon.

She is accused of murdering Willow on May 23.

Willow's severely malnourished body was found at a Cannon Hill house two days later.

White was arrested by police on Wednesday morning.

Willow's father Mark James Dunn has also been charged with her murder.

White was remanded in custody to appear in court with Dunn on July 20.

She did not apply for bail.

