Hijab shop crash driver again denied bail

By AAP Newswire

The car being removed from the hijab shop (file image)

The man who crashed his car into a Sydney hijab shop has been refused bail for a second time after a magistrate rejected evidence relating to an alleged history of seizures.

Sabry Moustafa Nassar was denied bail when he appeared via video link at the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Gary Still did not accept the defence's claim that new material would produce a change in circumstances.

The 51-year-old, who was previously denied bail in May, has been charged with a string of offences including driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and reckless driving, and is facing a maximum jail term of two years.

Fourteen people were injured when Nasser drove an SUV through the front of Hijab House in Greenacre last month.

Nassar's lawyer, Mostafa Daoudie, made the second bail application on the grounds there was new material that was not considered in the first application.

This material included unwatched footage showing Nassar allegedly driving into the store, as well as the driver's reaction following the crash.

Mr Daoudie also presented a 2013 medical letter stating Nassar had an epileptic fit prior to a previous incident and then felt "drowsy" and "unresponsive" for 10 minutes.

He argued the 2013 incident was similar to what happened at Greenacre in May.

"It's the same situation - it's consistent," Mr Daoudie told the court.

"There is documentation that he has a history of seizures.

"All this goes to rule out the intention and malicious intention that has been alleged."

The defence lawyer also said Nassar, who reportedly produced a negative reading for drugs and alcohol after the incident, would plead not guilty.

However, Mr Still said there was no change in circumstance and the consideration of community safety would prompt a refusal of bail.

Nassar will next appear at Bankstown Local Court via video link on June 9.

