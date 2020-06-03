Victorians to protest over Floyd death

Thousands of protesters are expected to break COVID-19 rules in Melbourne to stand in solidarity over George Floyd's death.

The single protest has been planned at Parliament House on Saturday afternoon, organised by members of the Aboriginal community.

"We understand it is being organised by members of the Aboriginal community in response to the Black Lives Matter Movement and the recent events in the USA following the tragic death and alleged murder of Mr George Floyd," North West Metro Region Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old unarmed black man died in police custody, allegedly killed by a white officer, and mass protests over police brutality against black Americans have since swept the globe, with scenes of looting and anarchy by demonstrators.

There had originally been several protests organised in Victoria, which have since been rolled into one, after police spoke with the coordinators, with Saturday's protest just one of many planned in Australia.

"I understand from my engagement with local Aboriginal community members that there is a sense of frustration that it takes a death of a black Amercian to highlight the experience of the Aboriginal community here in Australia," Assistant Commissioner Cornelius said.

"The events in America certainly do give us an opprtunity to reflect on our own comunity."

More than 13,000 people online have said they will attend Melbourne's Stop Black Deaths in custody and solidarity protest for Mr Floyd.

Police are on high alert to counter-protests also being held in the city, but respect people's right to protest.

"In terms of Saturday's plans, we do respect the right that everybody has to protest peacefully and lawfully," the senior policeman said.

"We would prefer if this protest would occur at another time."

In an ususual move, Mr Cornelius started the press conference with an acknowledgement of country.

He said Wednesday is the last day of National Reconciliation Week, and the force was committed to working with the Victorian Aboriginal community.

The senior officer urged Victorians to follow the Chief Health Officer's directions on social distancing to prevent any more COVID-19 cases.

Otherwise, Saturday may be a "tipping point" in coronavirus cases.

"It would be terrible to think that as a result of a large gathering, the most vulnerable people in our community ... might as a result of that gathering be exposed to the virus," he said.

Mr Cornelius was aware protesters may turn on officers, and people could try to trash the city after similar events across the US, while Premier Daniel Andrews warned if the protest was not peaceful, police would step in to restore order.

"Victoria Police will not tolerate violence and will not tolerate some of the disorder that we've see overseas," he told reporters.

While Mr Andrews acknowledged it was not feasbile for police to arrest or fine people for breaking COVID-19 rules, he urged people to behave.