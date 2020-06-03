National

Vic coroner probes fatal balcony collapse

By AAP Newswire

Doncaster East property where balcony collapsed (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Guests at a Tupperware staff party were celebrating Christmas and the end of the year on what was supposed to be a fun afternoon in December 2017.

Between snacking and speeches the colleagues and friends were coming together for a group photo when some heard cracks.

There was a "moment of suspension" between when six metre wide section of the balcony they stood on broke and when it fell nearly three metres to the ground.

Croydon mum and sales manager Cheryl Taylor , 59, and Reservoir woman Sarah Kajoba, 37, had been sitting on lounge chairs in the middle of the deck at the Melbourne house and plunged 2.7 metres to a paved area below.

Ms Taylor died at the scene while Ms Kajoba was rushed to hospital with catastrophic and ultimately fatal injuries.

Twenty-six other people also fell and suffered a range of injuries.

An inquest is now examining whether the original balcony was fit for occupancy, whether the balcony in its enlarged state complied with permits and the feasibility of a rating system for balconies

Manningham Council building surveyor Russell Mills said the balcony, constructed in the mid-1980s, didn't comply with original building permits and modifications had since been made.

Floor joists ran the opposite direction to those on the approved plan, a staircase had been constructed at the back of the deck and a verandah over the top.

The area below the deck had also been excavated.

"A number of defects and age-related deficiencies were located including weathering and decaying of structural members," he said.

The party hosts were renting the Doncaster East property.

The owner has since complied with orders to replace the balcony and the inquest heard the owner is getting quotes to demolish the property entirely.

Three other experts are due to give evidence at the inquiry before coroner Paresa Spanos, who saw the balcony the day after the collapse.

The injured are planning to seek compensation and lawyer Lily Boskovski, representing six of the 17 people injured, says the psychological scars cannot be underestimated.

"They've witnessed their coworkers die. I can't even imagine how it might feel to one minute be enjoying a party and then saving yourself from dying," she told AAP last year.

Latest articles

News

Your guide to where and when you can dine-in in Echuca Moama

WITH customers now allowed to dine-in in Victoria and NSW further easing restrictions, cafes and restaurants are getting ready to re-open their doors. Restrictions remain in place, with Victorian establishments limited to 20 patrons and NSW capped...

Anna McGuinness
News

Visitor restrictions begin to relax at Echuca Moama aged care homes

VISITOR restrictions at some aged care homes in Echuca Moama have started to relax after strict lockdowns were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the usual social opportunities available to residents, many facilities came up with...

Anna McGuinness
News

Sewer blockages increase during March and April

GOULBURN Valley residents are being reminded to flush only the three Ps — pee, poo and toilet paper — after a 60 per cent increase in sewer blockages in March and April. There were 61 and 71 blockages in March and April respectively...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire