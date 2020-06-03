National

Vic to probe growing prison population

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's growing prison population and criminal recidivism rates are set be investigated by an inquiry into the justice system.

The Andrews government has confirmed it will support a motion introduced on Wednesday by Derryn Hinch's Justice Party MP Tania Maxwell calling for the inquiry by the legal and social issues committee.

But Attorney-General Jill Hennessy says the inquiry won't be broad enough to cover Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody.

The inquiry will primarily look at the factors influencing Victoria's growing remand and prison populations, and strategies to reduce criminal recidivism.

It will also look at judicial appointment processes and the best ways to ensure judges and magistrates have appropriate sentencing expertise.

More than half of people incarcerated in Victoria end up reoffending, Ms Maxwell lamented.

"I'm hoping that this will uncover gaps in our system and that we can identify what we can do further to prevent people from falling into the justice system in Victoria," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Ms Hennessy said she will be happy to consider the upper house committee's findings.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody remains an important issue, but won't be covered by the inquiry.

"That is a really important issue as well, but a committee inquiry can only do so much in terms of the workload that it's got," she told reporters.

"If you overload a committee with issues, my experience is that they don't consider the depth if they're focused on the breadth of an issue."

Ms Hennessy said the protests unfolding in the US are a reminder of Australia's unfinished work around Aboriginal incarceration rates and deaths in custody.

She said Victoria is working on introducing laws to address decades-old recommendations from the royal commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody which are still yet to be addressed.

She is also hoping to abolish public drunkenness as an offence by the end of 2020 and lay out an alternative public health model to deal with the issue.

The state opposition is also supporting Ms Maxwell's inquiry, saying Victoria currently has a legal system and not a justice system.

"We do think that Victoria's justice system does need a review," Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said.

