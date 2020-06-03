Palmer claims QN judgment as a win

Outspoken billionaire businessman Clive Palmer has thwarted a liquidator's bid to claw back more than $100 million over his failed nickel refinery.

However, Justice Deborah Mullins found Queensland Nickel refinery traded insolvently in the days before administrators were called in to oversee the cash-strapped company

The judgment handed down in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday concludes the massive trial over the company's 2016 collapse.

It took more than two years for government-appointed liquidators of QN to bring the billionaire businessman to trial.

They were trying to claw back about $200 million owed to creditors when the Townsville refinery collapsed, leaving hundreds without a job.

Their 280-page claim lodged in June 2017, named 21 defendants, including Mr Palmer's flagship company Mineralogy and his nephew Clive Mensink.

The former federal MP settled most of the claims against him and the other defendants during the trial, including repaying $66 million in taxpayer funds used to pay sacked workers.

The deals worth about $130 million also secured the full recovery of the majority of debts owed to unsecured creditors and settled an $88 million Aurizon claim for about $18 million.

That left $102 million on the table, which the liquidators claimed was payable for a series of unrepaid loans from QN to Mineralogy.

Justice Mullins dismissed the claim.

Outside of court, Mr Palmer claimed the decision as a win and said he would now seek compensation from the liquidator.

"I'm considering a $50 million action against John Park and the overseas liquidator funder Vannin Capital Operations Limited,'' he said in a statement.

"The lies against me are unprecedented in Australian history. The stand I have taken was to not allow evil to triumph."