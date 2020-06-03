Indigenous teen’s family to address arrest

The family of an indigenous teenager who had his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney will speak publicly about the incident.

Police are investigating after the 16-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries following his arrest in a Surry Hills park on Monday.

The teenager had allegedly told a male police officer "I'll crack you in the f**king jaw, bro" before he was thrown to the ground. He was subsequently released without charge.

The arrest was captured on a mobile phone, with the footage later posted on social media.

After being threatened, the officer can be seen telling the teenager to turn around and put his hands behind his back. He then kicks the young man's legs out from beneath him and handcuffs him face down on the ground.

A bystander can be heard yelling "You just slammed him on his face. He's in pain."

The teenager's parents and other family will address the media about the incident at a press conference at state parliament on Wednesday.

NSW Police on Tuesday said the professional standards command was investigating and the constable involved had been placed on restricted duties.

"We're all aware of incidents that have taken place in the United States over the past week and we're aware of the sensitivities around what's occurring overseas," Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told reporters on Tuesday.

"Am I concerned about what I'm seeing in the footage? Absolutely. But I'm equally concerned about others who may use the footage to inflame it and turn it into something it's not."

The person who posted the Surry Hills video on Facebook said the teenager sustained cuts and grazes to his knee and a bruised shoulder, as well as chipped teeth, before being transferred to St Vincent's Hospital.

Redfern Legal Centre has referred the matter to the independent police watchdog.