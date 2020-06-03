National

Indigenous teen’s family to address arrest

By AAP Newswire

BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST SYDNEY - AAP

1 of 1

The family of an indigenous teenager who had his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney will speak publicly about the incident.

Police are investigating after the 16-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries following his arrest in a Surry Hills park on Monday.

The teenager had allegedly told a male police officer "I'll crack you in the f**king jaw, bro" before he was thrown to the ground. He was subsequently released without charge.

The arrest was captured on a mobile phone, with the footage later posted on social media.

After being threatened, the officer can be seen telling the teenager to turn around and put his hands behind his back. He then kicks the young man's legs out from beneath him and handcuffs him face down on the ground.

A bystander can be heard yelling "You just slammed him on his face. He's in pain."

The teenager's parents and other family will address the media about the incident at a press conference at state parliament on Wednesday.

NSW Police on Tuesday said the professional standards command was investigating and the constable involved had been placed on restricted duties.

"We're all aware of incidents that have taken place in the United States over the past week and we're aware of the sensitivities around what's occurring overseas," Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told reporters on Tuesday.

"Am I concerned about what I'm seeing in the footage? Absolutely. But I'm equally concerned about others who may use the footage to inflame it and turn it into something it's not."

The person who posted the Surry Hills video on Facebook said the teenager sustained cuts and grazes to his knee and a bruised shoulder, as well as chipped teeth, before being transferred to St Vincent's Hospital.

Redfern Legal Centre has referred the matter to the independent police watchdog.

Latest articles

National

NSW pay freeze heads for IR commission

Conciliation will begin this week in the Industrial Relations Commission for the NSW government’s controversial 12-month pay freeze for public servants policy.

AAP Newswire
National

Indigenous teen’s family to address arrest

The family of a 16-year-old indigenous boy will speak publicly after the teen had his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney this week.

AAP Newswire
National

Bosses and unions join to talk up reform

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will join union heads and employer associations for a roundtable meeting on workplace reform.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire