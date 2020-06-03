National

Apology for family of Qld ‘virus’ man

By AAP Newswire

NATHAN TURNER - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's premier and her deputy have apologised to the family of a man who tested positive and then negative for COVID-19.

The town of Blackwater was swarmed by health officials desperate to trace the source of Nathan Turner's supposed fatal infection while his family and loves ones grieved in quarantine.

The 30-year-old initially tested positive after he died last week, but further tests returned a negative result.

On Tuesday, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the former miner's family will never know if he had the disease.

"There are two potential answers here," she said.

"One is that it was a false positive. The other is that it was a true positive and we won't know which it was."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles apologised to Mr Turner's family, his loved ones and the town of Blackwater for the distress the government's response had caused.

"We have to treat every positive test as though it is a positive case," Mr Miles.

"However, I would like to personally apologise to his partner and his family for any distress that our actions in responding rapidly has caused them. I know it's been incredibly distressing for them."

Meanwhile, a woman who arrived in Brisbane on a flight from Africa last week has tested positive to coronavirus.

She and all other passengers who arrived in Queensland have been in quarantine since they arrived.

Latest articles

National

NSW pay freeze heads for IR commission

Conciliation will begin this week in the Industrial Relations Commission for the NSW government’s controversial 12-month pay freeze for public servants policy.

AAP Newswire
National

Indigenous teen’s family to address arrest

The family of a 16-year-old indigenous boy will speak publicly after the teen had his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney this week.

AAP Newswire
National

Bosses and unions join to talk up reform

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will join union heads and employer associations for a roundtable meeting on workplace reform.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire