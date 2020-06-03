National

Qld child services ‘failed’ dead toddler

By AAP Newswire

DI FARMER CHILD SAFETY PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland government is considering adopting the coroner's recommendations to improve its child safety system following a damning report into the horrific death of toddler Mason Jet Lee.

The state's Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the child protection system was under immense pressure with a call about a child potentially at risk of harm every four minutes.

Three independent reviews into the department had been held since the toddler's death, with significant failings identified and improved and that Mason "did not die in vain".

"The report contains graphic details in a way that is gruelling reading and that will make anyone who reads it sick to the stomach," Ms Farmer said.

"Every single thing that the deputy coroner said in that report is on the table."

Mason died after he was struck in the abdomen by his mother's boyfriend so hard it ruptured his small intestine, which led to an infection.

The blow was one of many serious and painful injuries the neglected 22-month-old suffered in the months before his death in June 2016.

Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley said the child safety department's handling of Mason's case was "a failure in nearly every possible way".

Ms Bentley on Tuesday made six recommendations, including that the department reviews its policies about how it implements out-of-home care for at-risk children, and provides information to police.

She also advised Queensland Health to allow doctors to escalate child safety cases when they disagree with a decision made by the department.

Had any of the Queensland child safety officers tasked with looking after an abused toddler done their job in the weeks before his horrific death, he may still be alive, a coroner says.

Latest articles

National

NSW pay freeze heads for IR commission

Conciliation will begin this week in the Industrial Relations Commission for the NSW government’s controversial 12-month pay freeze for public servants policy.

AAP Newswire
National

Indigenous teen’s family to address arrest

The family of a 16-year-old indigenous boy will speak publicly after the teen had his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney this week.

AAP Newswire
National

Bosses and unions join to talk up reform

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will join union heads and employer associations for a roundtable meeting on workplace reform.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire