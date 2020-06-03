National

Focus on defence force role in bushfires

By AAP Newswire

A royal commission is considering whether the federal government should get new powers to trigger the deployment of the Australian Defence Force after natural disasters.

More than 6500 ADF members, including 3000 reservists, provided support during the Black Summer bushfires in the largest Defence mobilisation for domestic disaster relief in Australia's history.

The ADF's role in responding to natural disasters will be examined at a bushfires royal commission hearing on Wednesday.

Part of the royal commission's job is to examine the legal framework for the Commonwealth's involvement in responding to national emergencies.

That includes new powers for it to declare a national state of emergency to trigger action such as the deployment of the ADF.

There are currently no such powers and federal responses are supposed to only be undertaken in response to state requests and authorisation, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said when he established the royal commission in February.

He said the government entered a "constitutional grey zone" during the bushfires when it called in Defence reservists, without clear rules.

The royal commission will on Wednesday hear from the Defence Force vice chief, Vice Admiral David Johnston, and chief of joint operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton.

The first witness will be Robert Cameron, the director-general of disaster management organisation Emergency Management Australia.

