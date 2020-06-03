National

No exemption for WA virus ship sheep

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of the Al Kuwait - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government has refused an exemption to its live export ban that would have allowed 56,000 sheep to be transported from Western Australia to the Middle East.

The Al Kuwait vessel docked in Fremantle on May 22 and had been due to transport the sheep but has been stranded under quarantine after crew members tested positive to COVID-19.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment says it has decided not to grant exporter Rural Export and Trading (WA) an exemption to its northern summer live export ban, which began on Monday.

"Following consideration of all relevant matters under the legislation, including animal welfare and trade implications, the department has taken the decision not to grant an exemption to the exporter," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The livestock that was to be exported in this consignment remain at registered premises and the department is satisfied there are no welfare concerns."

Detailed reasons will be released later in the week, the statement said.

Twenty crew from the Al Kuwait have tested positive to the coronavirus, making up the bulk of WA's tally of 29 active cases.

Two are in a non-critical condition in hospital and the rest are in hotel quarantine.

A skeleton crew of 10 remain on board the vessel, which cannot leave Fremantle before June 13.

The sheep are currently in a feedlot.

Seven port and quarantine workers who had contact with the ship have been swabbed for the virus but so far not tested positive.

The federal government's northern summer ban on live exports to or through the Middle East was sparked by thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire