NSW cops concerned about indigenous arrest

Footage of an indigenous teenager having his legs kicked out from beneath him as he was arrested in Sydney is "absolutely" concerning, a NSW Police force assistant commissioner says.

Police are investigating after the 16-year-old was taken to hospital with minor injuries following his arrest in a Surry Hills park on Monday.

But Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing is concerned the incident isn't turned into "something it's not."

The teenager had allegedly told a male police officer "I'll crack you in the f**king jaw, bro" before he was thrown to the ground. He was subsequently released without charge.

The arrest was captured on a mobile phone with the footage later posted on social media.

After being threatened, the officer can be seen telling the teenager to turn around and put his hands behind his back.

He then kicks the young man's legs out from beneath him and handcuffs him face down on the ground.

A female officer is seen holding down the teen's legs.

A bystander can be heard yelling "You just slammed him on his face. He's in pain."

NSW Police on Tuesday said the professional standards command was investigating and the constable involved had been placed on restricted duties.

"We're all aware of incidents that have taken place in the United States over the past week and we're aware of the sensitivities around what's occurring overseas," Mr Willing told reporters on Tuesday.

"Am I concerned about what I'm seeing in the footage? Absolutely. But I'm equally concerned about others who may use the footage to inflame it and turn it into something it's not."

Mr Willing said the constable had used a "leg sweep" during the arrest and the police investigation would examine whether the use of force was appropriate in the circumstances.

Activists have organised rallies across Australia this week in solidarity with those protesting in the US after George Floyd died while being arrested in Minneapolis.

The person who posted the Surry Hills video on Facebook said the teenager sustained cuts and grazes to his knee and a bruised shoulder, as well as chipped teeth, before being transferred to St Vincent's Hospital.

A hospital spokesman told AAP the teen was discharged in a satisfactory condition on Monday night.

"He didn't sustain serious injuries that warranted him being admitted," the spokesman said on Tuesday.

Tristan Field, a Gadigal man who spoke at the Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney on Tuesday evening, said he wasn't surprised by the Surry Hills incident.

"When I was a kid I got harassed by the police. I remember what it was like to live in fear and I know what it's like to be scared that you might die," the 26-year-old told AAP.

Mr Field said Australians needed to know more about the history of indigenous deaths in custody "then we can worry about what's happening in the United States".

Redfern Legal Centre solicitor Samantha Lee said the footage was "deeply distressing".

Ms Lee said her centre had also referred the matter to the independent police watchdog.

"This type of conduct is unacceptable and downright dangerous," the lawyer told AAP on Tuesday.

"Excessive force can only be used where force has been used against a police officer."

Ms Lee said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were over-policed in Australia.