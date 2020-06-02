National

Charges dropped in Colt incest family case

By AAP Newswire

"Charlie Colt" being arrested (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Prosecutors have dropped a series of child rape charges against male members of the infamous Colt family just as the men were due to face trial.

Twenty charges on a joint indictment were withdrawn on Tuesday related to four incidents allegedly committed by Frank, Charlie and Cliff Colt (all pseudonyms).

The Sydney District Court is expected to decide on Wednesday how the remaining allegations of child rape against the men will proceed in judge-alone trials.

About 40 members of the clan were discovered living in squalor on a rural property near Yass in 2012, with stories of suspected historic and ongoing child abuse making international headlines.

The children had speech difficulties, bad hygiene, slept in tents and later spoke of alleged sexual abuse by family members.

The NSW Children's Court placed 12 children found at the farm in state care in 2013 after hearing about deficient living conditions, neglect and uncontradicted genetic evidence that only one child had parents who weren't related to each other.

After a six-year investigation, police in 2018 arrested the Colt men in NSW and Western Australia and charged them with multiple instances of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and other offences.

Back-up charges to each child rape alleged indecent assault.

Sydney District Court Judge Gina O'Rourke formally dismissed 20 charges including nine allegations of child rape against Charlie Colt.

Cliff and Frank Colt had 16 and 12 charges dismissed respectively.

Charlie Colt still faces six charges; sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14, three counts of indecent assault against a child and one count of indecent assault.

Frank faces two allegations of raping a child under 10, one of raping a child aged 10 to 14 and another of raping a person older than 16.

He's also accused of indecently assaulting a child.

Cliff no longer faces any charges related to raping a child under 10 but is still accused of sex with a person aged 10 to 14, two counts of indecently assaulting a child and one count of indecent assault.

Each returns to court on Wednesday.

Latest articles

Soccer

Leipzig stuff Cologne despite toy fans

Leipzig have maintained their push for a top-two finish in Germany’s Bundesliga by fighting back to win 4-2 at Cologne.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Utd, Liverpool stars in anti-racism stance

Liverpool players and Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have taken a stance against racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the US.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Coutinho wants EPL return, claims agent

Brazil star Philippe Coutinho is keen to return to the EPL with Barcelona offering the midfielder to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire