Alleged NSW body dumper granted bail

By AAP Newswire

A NSW man who is accused of helping to dump a woman's body in bushland near Scone has been released on bail as he awaits trial.

James Anthony Cunneen, from Muswellbrook in the Hunter region, was on Tuesday granted bail in the Sydney Supreme Court.

Cunneen has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Carly McBride in 2014.

Cunneen is expected to face trial in July next year.

The 29-year-old was granted strict bail by Justice Mark Ierace including that he report to police daily and undergo twice-weekly drug tests.

