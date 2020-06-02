National

New party’s registration bid goes ass-up

By AAP Newswire

Voter posting an election vote. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal elections watchdog has rejected a bid to register a political party under the unusual name 'Donkey Vote'.

But, oddly, the party's name was not one of the problems.

The organisation made a number of errors in its application, including not having enough members and providing a logo which did not meet technical requirements.

A check of the membership list found only 489 members were able to be matched to the electoral roll, just short of the 500 required.

However, the Australian Electoral Commission found the party's constitution met the rules, as did its ballot paper abbreviation 'DV'.

The name passed all of the rules, including not resembling an existing party name and not mentioning the word 'independent'.

A 'donkey vote' is generally considered one in which a voter numbers the ballot paper from top to bottom (or bottom to top) consecutively.

Such votes are considered valid.

