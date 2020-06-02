National

Vic drug counsellor traded lies for drugs

By AAP Newswire

A Melbourne drug and alcohol counsellor helped addicts cover up their continued use on bail, while trading his shifty behaviour for drugs.

Anthony Dieni, 72, gave clients other people's urine to pass drug tests and lied to courts about them attending appointments so he could buy drugs, including for his grandson.

Dieni had been a counsellor at St Paul's drug rehab for 39 years when Victoria's anti-corruption watchdog IBAC began investigating him.

In one case, he told a client he was good at "using different language" to avoid being caught - describing cocaine as "Pepsi cola" and discussing "soil quality".

He arranged for one client to take drug tests privately so she could bring urine from another woman to pass off as her own.

Dieni asked a receptionist at a medical centre to give him "a little container with some of your liquid" for the woman.

That woman was using OxyContin, so he arranged for the doctor to provide his client with a prescription for Panadeine Forte to explain the opiates in her system.

He helped other clients pass tests by telling them when they'd be tested.

Dieni told another client he wouldn't bother drug testing him, because he'd tell the court medication that he was on would return a positive reading for methamphetamine.

"He's a c*** of a magistrate - he won't know if you're using ice or dextroamphetamine," he told the client.

Dieni pleaded guilty to six charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, admitting lying on oath in the Magistrates, County and Supreme courts.

He also admitted two charges of trafficking a drug of dependence and possession of a shotgun and handgun, which were found loaded in his home.

Dieni pleaded guilty to a charge of false accounting as well, over $448,000 in payments of undocumented entitlements used to pay for his mortgage and other bills.

His barrister Julian McMahon SC said Dieni, who was awarded an Order of Australia for his rehabilitation work in 1997, was a "poorly educated lone ranger".

He lost years of his own life to addiction before joining St Paul's and said he was helping wean his grandson off drugs, and gave him small amounts to control him.

County Court Judge Patricia Riddell said Dieni was a grandfather facilitating his grandson's ongoing drug addiction, and otherwise using vulnerable people.

"Certainly as far as power imbalance, (Dieni) seems to have the upper hand," she said, describing his actions as "a game".

But Mr McMahon said Dieni was vulnerable in some ways too, given his power to put people's freedom in jeopardy by reporting breaches of bail conditions and the law.

He'd been beaten, threatened with a knife and had an axe thrown through a car window in the past, he said.

The pre-sentence hearing is continuing.

