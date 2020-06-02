National

Man stabs brother, threatens to kill dog

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man stabbed his older brother in the chest and threatened to kill the family dog after being turned away from a Victorian psychiatric facility.

Corey Wood, 22, was told to return to the Warrnambool hospital the next day. Instead he went home and stabbed his brother with a 30cm-long blade before grabbing the dog by the throat and threatening to kill it.

"You've stabbed your brother and looks like he is going to die," Wood's mother told him after the attack on October 15, 2018.

Wood replied: "I hope he does".

The brother was left blue, gasping for breath and going in and out of consciousness but survived after emergency surgery.

Wood pleaded guilty to offences including aggravated burglary, recklessly causing serious injury and assault.

He had been mentally unwell and used drugs, and accused his brother of conspiring with the dog against him before launching an attack with two knives.

After being arrested and taken to the local police cells, Wood beat up another prisoner.

Being turned away from South West Healthcare was "a particularly sad scenario" with significant repercussions, Wood's legal aid lawyer Morgan Adams told the County Court of Victoria on Tuesday.

A magistrate had ordered the young man go for a mental health assessment after being granted bail for other offences.

"Unfortunately he was sent away and told to come back the next day," Mr Adams said.

The mishap ended in an investigation and magistrates no longer made these kinds of orders, the lawyer added.

Wood spent 334 days in custody before being bailed to a rehabilitation centre.

He now understood drug use was extremely damaging for his mental health, Mr Adams said.

Judge Gerard Mullaly indicated he was prepared to sentence Wood to time already served followed by a strict community correction order.

He is due to be sentenced on July 1.

Latest articles

News

Campaspe libraries to open from Monday

CAMPASPE Shire customer service centres and libraries reopened in a limited capacity on Monday. The moves were part of the latest easing of restrictions in Victoria. “We are sure the opening of our libraries will be welcomed; however, we urge...

Campaspe News
News

Council elections to go through the post

THE Victorian Government has announced local council elections will still go ahead this year, albeit in a different format. Victorians will be able to have their say on their local government representatives through a postal vote on Saturday...

Campaspe News
News

Sam turns driveways into backdrop for family photos during pandemic

AFTER not picking up her camera for a while, Sam Watkins decided it was time to get back into photography — but this time it’s a bit different. You would usually see this local photographer at an event somewhere in the community or maybe out...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire