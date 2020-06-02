National

Vic might seek uni help on student returns

By AAP Newswire

Rydges hotel in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Universities might be asked to help pay for the hotel quarantine of international students when they resume learning in Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews says he has been speaking with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and university vice-chancellors about his hopes of international students being back in the country "soon".

"We are hopeful that we can get international education back on its feet soon ... it's going to take a little bit of time," he told reporters on Tuesday.

The premier stressed the return of international students will be linked to broader decisions about Australia's international border.

Students would also need to undergo the mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine for all returning overseas travellers.

That service is currently paid for by the state, but when asked who would fit the bill for international students, the premier suggested universities may play a role.

"I would want to continue having conversations with unis about that, I think that there's - probably a partnership approach would be the best thing for us to do," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Andrews noted Victoria is among a number of states that want international education to resume "as quickly as possible".

"My department and the department of education are kind of leading that work. We're working with a number of other states and with the commonwealth," he said.

Latest articles

News

Group lobbies for new Cohuna swimming pool

A COMMUNITY-DRIVEN campaign to build a new swimming pool complex in Cohuna is a step closer to reality. A pool users group, which is part of Cohuna Progress Association, has developed concept plans for a facility complete with water park, slide...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca historical museum opens in time for long weekend

IF YOU are planning a visit to the Port of Echuca this long weekend, make sure you visit the Echuca Historical Society Museum. The museum, at the corner of High and Dickson streets, is open again after being closed during the COVID-19 restrictions...

Ivy Jensen
News

Annesley St roadworks delayed

RESIDENTS and businesses on Annesley St will have to battle roadworks for the rest of June after workers encountered unforeseen delays. Campaspe Shire Council has apologised for the works being drawn out after issues with the ground beneath the road...

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire