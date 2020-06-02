National

Tasmania eases virus restrictions early

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein - AAP

Tasmania is relaxing coronavirus restrictions ahead of schedule, meaning intrastate travel is on the cards this weekend.

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the state will move from stage one to two of restrictions from 3pm on Friday instead of an expected shift on June 15.

"I'm certain that this will be very welcome news ahead of the June long weekend," he said on Tuesday.

Seated drinks at pubs will be allowed for the first time since restrictions were implemented.

A cap on pub patrons is likely to be lifted to 40 people subject to advice from public health and industry consultation this week, Mr Gutwein said.

Camping and overnight stays will be permitted, while residents have been given the green light visit their holiday homes, or shacks, across the state.

Mr Gutwein praised Tasmanians for the efforts in abiding by public health rules but implored people to maintain social distancing principles.

The state hasn't recorded a COVID-19 case in seventeen days and just four of a total 226 confirmed cases remain active.

"This isn't over yet, but we can start to move back to a better level of normality," he said.

Despite the early easing, Mr Gutwein remained firm on his decision to wait until early July before making a call on when to reopen the state's borders.

