Arts sector needs clear virus path: Labor

By AAP Newswire

Glasshouse Theatre in Port Macquarie. - AAP

Labor is calling for a clear guide for the arts sector on how it can return to normal, as the federal government mulls support for the ailing industry amid continuing coronavirus restrictions.

Under the three-step framework for easing limitations developed by national cabinet, the final stage allows for gatherings of up to 100 people.

Labor's arts spokesman Tony Burke says the arts sector needs clarity beyond that.

"Will it be that they're expected to have every second row?" he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"Or will it be that they can fill the place if people are wearing masks and there's plenty of sanitiser? What would the staged process look like?"

Mr Burke says certainty is needed to help the sector know what type of support would help it get back on its feet.

"There's a real risk at the moment that on the other side, even when every restriction is lifted, arts, culture and entertainment in Australia is going to look fundamentally different to what we've all been used to."

The federal government is remaining mum on its plans for the sector, but calls for support are being driven by the states.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the coalition pointed the industry to its wage subsidy plan, but many workers don't meet the requirements to qualify for the $1500 fortnightly JobKeeper payments.

