Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

By AAP Newswire

Brahman cattle at NT feed lot (file image) - AAP

A federal Labor minister's decision to ban farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months in 2011 was unreasonable and invalid, a court has ruled.

The then-agriculture minister Joe Ludwig acted recklessly and committed "misfeasance in public office", Justice Steven Rares ruled on Tuesday.

The Federal Court class action, led by Brett Cattle Company, claimed the ban cost them hundreds of millions of dollars.

The issue of live exports had been controversial for many years but became volcanic when a May 2011 ABC Four Corners program aired footage showing the poor treatment of animals in facilities in Indonesia.

