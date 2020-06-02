Australian news crew assaulted by US cops

National
Australian news crew assaulted by US copsBy AAP Newswire
An Australian reporter and cameraman have been assaulted by US police while reporting on protests outside the White House.
Network Seven cameraman Tim Myers was hit with a riot shield and punched in the face, while reporter Amelia Brace was hit with a truncheon.
Both were shot with rubber bullets.
Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese is concerned the pair was attacked by police while doing their jobs.
Mr Albanese said Australia's ambassador to the United States should make representations on their behalf.