National

Australian news crew assaulted by US cops

By AAP Newswire

Protesters out the White House in Washington - AAP

1 of 1

An Australian reporter and cameraman have been assaulted by US police while reporting on protests outside the White House.

Network Seven cameraman Tim Myers was hit with a riot shield and punched in the face, while reporter Amelia Brace was hit with a truncheon.

Both were shot with rubber bullets.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese is concerned the pair was attacked by police while doing their jobs.

Mr Albanese said Australia's ambassador to the United States should make representations on their behalf.

Latest articles

National

SA nurses say job cuts on govt agenda

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation says the South Australian government is looking to restart a program of job cuts in public hospitals.

AAP Newswire
National

Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

The banning of Australian farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months in 2011 was unreasonable and invalid, a court has ruled.

AAP Newswire
National

Employers seek construction award changes

The construction industry has called for temporary changes to awards to help the sector survive the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire