National

New legal threat to Qld border closure

By AAP Newswire

Traffic on the Pacific Highway in NSW before the Queensland border. - AAP

1 of 1

Another High Court challenge is being flagged against the constitutional right of the Queensland government to keep the state's borders closed.

School students, workers and freight drivers can enter the state without an issue, but Queensland is closed to anyone else because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are arguing that the Queensland government did not have the constitutional right to shut the border," Mahoneys litigation partner Mitchell Downes said in a statement on the firm's website.

He said the move was part of a wider effort to help Queensland's tourism industry recover from the effects that COVID-19 had had on the industry and businesses and people that rely on it.

A gofundme page has been set up to fund the challenge and allow the plaintiffs to start the case in the High Court "as soon as possible".

The Australian reported the challenge had been lodged on Monday, with six plaintiffs including a Brisbane travel agency and a Cairns charter operator, plus interstate individuals and a company.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has refused to buckle to pressure to reverse her decision to keep the borders closed during the coronavirus crisis.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has also threatened legal action in the High Court if borders aren't reopened.

Latest articles

Rugby

Hunt playing like a second grader: Carroll

Embattled St George Illawarra half Ben Hunt is facing the axe from the Dragons, according to straight-shooting former Test star Mark Carroll.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels set club record with focus on defence

They’re known for their attacking flair, but Parramatta’s best defensive start to the season in history is the reason they’re atop the NRL’s ladder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire