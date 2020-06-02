National

Youngest ‘virus death’ tests negative

By AAP Newswire

Nathan Turner was believed to be Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim. - AAP

1 of 1

The Queensland man thought to be Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim has tested negative to the virus after his death.

Nathan Turner's death last week baffled authorities after an initial coronavirus test following his death returned a positive result.

The initial result also placed residents in his central Queensland town of Blackwater on high alert.

Queensland Health confirmed the negative test result on Monday night.

"The Coroner tonight advised that further tests have returned negative for COVID-19. He is yet to determine the man's cause of death," the state's chief health officer Jeannette Young said in a statement.

Mr Turner, 30, had serious underlying health issues before experiencing coronavirus symptoms in the weeks before he died and was not tested while alive.

As Mr Turner had not worked for six months or left the mining town since February, authorities were unsure how he contracted the virus.

Hundreds of Blackwater locals were tested and Queensland Health even had the town's sewage tested to try and determine the source of his COVID-19 infection.

More than 1050 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Queensland, while the state's death toll sits at seven.

Stage two of the state government's 'Roadmap to Easing Restrictions' came into effect on Monday allowing residents to travel unrestricted distances throughout the state as well as overnight stays at a place other than your own.

Queenslanders can also now gather in groups of 20 in pubs, gyms, museums, art galleries and cinemas but the borders will remain closed through June.

Latest articles

News

There’s more to palliative care than you might think

Two Seymour Health nurses have joined the campaign to help create awareness and education about the importance of palliative care. Palliative Care Victoria aims to celebrate palliative care workers with the ‘Palliative care, it’s more...

David Rak
News

Shires attract state government funding to connect workers to jobs

Employment opportunities across Mitchell and Strathbogie shires have been bolstered thanks to the Victorian Government’s Working for Victoria initiative which will see a range of recovery roles supported for six months. Mitchell Shire Council...

David Rak
News

Mitchell Shire Council supports COVID-19 recovery package

Mitchell Shire Council has supported a recovery package that will help assist residents and businesses during the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the breakout of COVID-19, the council has been evaluating delivery of frontline services...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire