Indigenous health focus of virus inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy

The health of indigenous Australians amid the coronavirus pandemic will be front and centre of a Senate inquiry hearing.

The probe is looking at the government's response to COVID-19.

Senior officials from the National Indigenous Australians Agency will appear at the inquiry's hearing on Tuesday, as well as the chief of Outback Stores.

This is a government-owned initiative to provide remote communities food security.

Greens senator Rachel Siewert will follow up issues including health, food security, preparedness, justice, support services, housing, restrictions, aged care and co-ordination with the community.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told the inquiry last week that less than one per cent of all confirmed cases in Australia have occurred in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Professor Murphy said most of those cases had been in major cities, with none reported in remote areas.

The median age of indigenous Australians with coronavirus is 37 years old, much lower than the median age of non-indigenous cases.

Officials from both the health and social services departments will also give evidence to the inquiry on Tuesday.

