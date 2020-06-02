National

The great reopening starts across country

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions are being eased across the country. - AAP

Australia's leaders are considering more targeted stimulus as parts of the economy that were shut down through the coronavirus pandemic begin to reopen.

People are now able to enjoy draught beers and sit-down meals across much of the nation, and beauty salons, tattoo parlours and gyms have begun reopening.

But numbers in these establishments are still limited to 20 in most areas.

The federal government is considering a plan for cash grants to build new homes or for major renovation projects.

The construction sector has warned it faces a cliff in the second half of the year as projects already underway finish up and people are cautious about starting new builds during the uncertain economic times.

Master Builders Australia says the jobs of 1.2 million people in the sector are under threat.

It's called for $40,000 grants for new homes, a multi-billion fund to renovate homes to make them more resilient to natural disasters or accessible for older and disabled Australians, and funding to help rectify flammable cladding and asbestos on buildings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would announce support for the sector shortly.

"The tradies and all the others, the apprentices and others who work in that home building sector are a sector we know are going to feel a lot of pain unless we can keep a continuity in the business of house construction," he told reporters.

The government is also considering further assistance for the ailing entertainment sector.

More than 7200 Australians have tested positive to coronavirus with more than 1.47 million tests conducted.

About 480 cases remain active across the country, while the death toll remains at 103.

