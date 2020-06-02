More Vic-China questions loom for Andrews

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews is expected to face more questions over a deal his government penned with China when state parliament resumes.

A reduced number of politicians will return to Spring Street on Tuesday, for the first Victorian sitting day since late April, when emergency laws around COVID-19 were passed.

Debate is set to resume this week on a number of bills, including government legislation aimed at lifting the state's moratorium on onshore gas exploration and banning fracking.

A bill to crack down on wage theft is also up for debate.

Under the legislation, employers who deliberately underpay or fail to pay their workers could spend up to 10 years behind bars.

National employer association Ai Group has urged the government to delay the legislation, amid federal government discussions on industrial relations and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

"The so-called 'wage theft' legislation is divisive and the timing is terrible," Ai Group's Victorian Head Tim Piper said.

"This legislation sends the wrong message to employers and employees and undermines the need to maintain bipartisanship during the ongoing and finely balanced industrial relations negotiations."

The legislative agenda comes as Mr Andrews has continued to face questions over his government's involved in China's signature infrastructure program, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Australia last week joined the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada in scolding China for new laws aimed at cracking down on protesters in Hong Kong.

Mr Andrews said that position is "100 per cent" supported by his government.

But it hasn't shaken the commitment to the belt and road program.

"They're (China) our biggest customer and you either have a good relationship with your biggest customer, or you don't," he told ABC Melbourne on Monday.

"They're not our only customer, but they are our biggest customer, and we should do everything we can to grow jobs."

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien has insisted the deal is a "dud".

"The federal Labor party doesn't support belt and road, the unions don't support belt and road, no other state premier supports belt and road, Daniel Andrews is out on his own," he told reporters on Monday.