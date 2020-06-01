WA driver charged with double manslaughter

A driver has faced court charged with manslaughter over a crash that killed two 27-year-old women in Perth's south.

Police say a four-wheel drive ploughed into a smaller car as it turned at the intersection of Ennis Avenue and Elanora Drive in Cooloongup just after 7.30pm on Friday.

The driver of the smaller car, Lauren Jane Prothero, died at Rockingham Hospital and her passenger, Paige May Ward, died at the crash scene.

Shane Bradley Pearce, 50, was arrested near the crash site and taken to Royal Perth Hospital.

His male passenger had also left the scene, police said.

Pearce has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, driving without a licence, failing to render assistance and not reporting an incident occasioning death.

He appeared briefly in Perth Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on June 24.

Devastated friends and family of the two young women attended the crash site on Sunday to lay flowers.

Ms Prothero's father, John, told reporters his physiotherapist daughter looked "very peaceful" as he said goodbye.

"I just couldn't get over how such a brilliant person could be taken away from us," he said.

"She had a wonderful boyfriend. They were just about to get together and live together.

"She's been taken away from us and I just don't know how it could happen. It's just surreal."

In a social media post, Ms Prothero's brother Aron said the family appreciated all the love and support they had received.

"She really was the most amazing person I know," he said.

"Please raise a glass for her whenever you're able to, and make sure you tell your nearest and dearest how much you love them."

Ms Ward married Jacob Dodds in January and their wedding made headlines after a bushfire almost forced them to cancel the event.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crash, including dash camera footage, to contact Crime Stoppers.