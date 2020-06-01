Vic man shot dead after ‘putrid dog’ taunt

A Victorian man fatally shot another man in the head after being called a "putrid dog" on Facebook.

Craig Williams shot 31-year-old Joshua DiPietro through a car window on the Mornington Peninsula in September 2017.

The pair had taunted and threatened each other on social media and over the phone.

Williams proceeded to bury and destroy evidence of his crime, even laughing at a news report into Mr DiPietro's death.

He admitted to manslaughter, but claims he only fired because he was frightened Mr DiPietro would shoot him.

"Mr Williams had a genuine belief that Mr DiPietro was going to come around and shoot him and Mr DiPietro said as much," the killer's barrister, Michael McGrath, told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.

The pair had been exchanging aggressive and confrontational messages in the month leading up to the killing, with Mr Di Pietro at one point calling Williams a "putrid dog".

He was ready with a rifle when his victim pulled up with friends outside the Rosebud home Williams shared with his mother.

"Put that away. Don't be silly," Mr DiPietro said, but Williams shot the man in the head through the car window, and fired once more as it drove off.

Williams' half-brother, John Godfrey, was armed with a handgun but did not shoot.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to charge of reckless conduct endangering serious injury for being complicit in his brother's attack.

After the killing, Williams laughed at a television report into Mr DiPietro's slaying, but said he wished he hadn't done it.

Mr McGrath said Williams didn't mean to kill Mr DiPietro but wanted to scare him and his friends away.

Williams was sorry for what he had done, the barrister said.

The brothers' plea hearing before Justice Lex Lasry continues.