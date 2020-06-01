National

Victorian home improvement scammer jailed

By AAP Newswire

County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A scammer who ripped off more than $360,000 in fake home improvements has been sentenced to prison time.

Martin McDonagh, a traveller from the UK, ran the scam across Melbourne's eastern suburbs during 2018 and 2019.

Pretending to be the owner of various home improvement companies he used the names Cody, Austin, Jackson and Harley to rip off eight people for work that was never started, never finished or done without permits.

In one case he ripped off a Burwood East man for $280,000 after the man called him about a sticking front door.

McDonagh told him there was nothing wrong with the door, but the entire house was coming off the foundations and needed to be re-stumped before it became "unliveable and unsellable" and quoted $96,000.

He then told the man the re-stumping work had damaged one side roof and said that would cost $120,000 to repair.

That work then damaged the other side of the roof which would cost $108,000 to fix, McDonagh told him.

But an independent inspector found there was no reason to underpin the house and the work hadn't even begun.

Holes had been dug to make it appear as if work had been completed.

In another case McDonagh quoted up to $9000 to repair a balcony roof and sent in workers without discussing it with the property owner.

He then invoiced the woman $12,000 for the work. She paid $9000, refusing to give any more.

Homeowners paid $366,150 for work in McDonagh's scam.

McDonagh grew up in a traveller community in the UK, with a violent alcoholic father and among a dangerous and dysfunctional family feud that led to the death of an uncle.

He married at 18 and moved to Australia in 2015 to start a better life for his wife and son.

Judge James Parrish said McDonagh claimed to believe the fraudulent companies, which he was originally hired as a labourer to work for, were "legit".

He said he was paid $1000 a week and shared none of the profits.

"I should have looked into them more. I'm really sorry for everything that has happened," he said.

But the judge rejected McDonagh believed they were legitimate, saying as the face of the companies he exploited and deceived clients.

McDonagh was sentenced in the County Court on Monday to two years' jail, but will be eligible for parole in three months.

Latest articles

Sport

HDFNL chairman calls for easing of points in 2021

HEATHCOTE District League chairman Peter Cole believes the cancelled season should count as being played, in terms of any player point deductions or additions for 2021. In normal circumstances, a player would receive a one-point discount for playing...

Brayden May
Sport

Junior footy leagues looking in different directions

JUNIOR football action could be seen in the Goulburn Valley as early as mid-July if all goes to plan for a district league. Shepparton District Junior Football League has released a blueprint for the return to matches following the COVID-19...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Peter Walsh urges local clubs to apply for grants

For information on grant guidelines and applications go to sport. vic. gov. au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/community-sport-sector-coronavirus-covid-19-short-term-survival-package

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire