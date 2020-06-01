National

Tyrrell witnesses urged to come forward

By AAP Newswire

The William Tyrrell inquest will resume later this year, with the NSW Coroners Court hearing potential witnesses are withholding information about the three-year-old's 2014 disappearance.

Deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame on Monday revealed the inquest would resume in Sydney from October 6 with four days of hearings.

The inquest is examining how William vanished from his foster grandparents' home at Kendall on the NSW mid-north coast in September 2014.

The inquiry was adjourned in March because of the coronavirus.

Several witnesses are still to give evidence and investigators are examining fresh leads.

Counsel assisting the coroner, Gerard Craddock SC, told a directions hearing on Monday that there were people who had information about William's disappearance and suspected death who should contact NSW Police.

"No doubt there are people who have not passed on information they have," Mr Craddock said.

"Hopefully people reconsider withholding information, call the police and help us out."

