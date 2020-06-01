National

Morrison regrets pain caused by robo-debt

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has insisted the federal government is making amends for its bungled robo-debt scheme.

The government is paying back $721 million to 373,000 people chased for debts through the unlawful program.

"The government has great regrets about any pain or injury that has been caused here, but those are issues we are still working through and we're making it right," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

The scrapped scheme matched Australian Taxation Office and Centrelink data to claw back overpaid welfare payments.

Mr Morrison said Labor and coalition governments had both used income averaging.

He said the government needed to be diligent about chasing down taxpayers' money if there were welfare overpayments.

"But you've got to do it in the lawful way and we will ensure to continue to do that with our projects going forward," the prime minister said.

About 470,000 debts were raised through the defunct welfare scheme, which is now the subject of a class action challenge.

The controversial system was ruled unlawful last year, with the Federal Court saying Centrelink could not have been satisfied the debt was correct.

Labor frontbencher Bill Shorten is demanding an apology from the coalition.

"This is pretty, pretty bloody outrageous what the government's done," he told Sky News.

"This is not another day at the office and it's caused a lot of hardship to ordinary people who are vulnerable."

Latest articles

Sport

HDFNL chairman calls for easing of points in 2021

HEATHCOTE District League chairman Peter Cole believes the cancelled season should count as being played, in terms of any player point deductions or additions for 2021. In normal circumstances, a player would receive a one-point discount for playing...

Brayden May
Sport

Junior footy leagues looking in different directions

JUNIOR football action could be seen in the Goulburn Valley as early as mid-July if all goes to plan for a district league. Shepparton District Junior Football League has released a blueprint for the return to matches following the COVID-19...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Peter Walsh urges local clubs to apply for grants

For information on grant guidelines and applications go to sport. vic. gov. au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/community-sport-sector-coronavirus-covid-19-short-term-survival-package

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire