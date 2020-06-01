National

Three linked to Canberra house shooting

By AAP Newswire

ACT Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP



Three people are facing charges after a man was shot through the front door of his Canberra house at the weekend.

Benjamin Darrell Hallam, 32, has been charged with discharging a shotgun to endanger life and shooting at a building.

Hallam did not apply for bail in ACT Magistrates Court on Monday and his matter was adjourned to June 16.

Two others were also arrested in relation to the Saturday night shooting.

A 20-year-old woman will appear on June 15 charged with property damage and common assault.

A man will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

The pair were allegedly involved in a disturbance on the same street before the shooting.

The shotgun police believe was used in the attack was later found in bushland.

The man who was shot is recovering in hospital.

