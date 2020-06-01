National

Ship’s master in Qld court for cargo spill

By AAP Newswire

APL England and fallen shipping containers (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The master of a container ship that lost about 50 containers overboard has faced a Queensland court over allegations of poor cargo loading.

Mohamad Zulkhaili Bin Alias's matter was briefly mentioned in Wynnum Magistrates Court on Monday.

Alias, 43, is charged with two offences relating to the discharge of garbage into the sea and failing to ensure a vessel is operated so as not to cause pollution or damage to the Australian marine environment.

The Singapore-flagged ship was en route to Melbourne from China when rough seas caused some 50 shipping containers to topple overboard off the coast of Sydney on Sunday, May 24.

The charges were laid by the Australian Marine Safety Authority last week.

It was a decision not taken lightly, AMSA operations general manager Allan Schwartz said at the time.

"This and other incidents remind us of the important role the ship's master has in ensuring the ships that ply our waters are operated safely and do not damage our marine environment," he said in a statement.

AMSA also ordered $22 million from the ship's insurers under the Protection of the Seas Act, which must be paid before the ship will be released from detention at the Port of Brisbane.

This money covers estimated clean-up and remediation costs.

Containers and other debris have washed up on NSW beaches since the ship lost some of its load.

NSW Maritime acting executive director Alex Barrell said last week 21 of the containers lost at sea were empty while the ship's manifest indicated the remainder held no dangerous or hazardous goods.

The cargo includes bar stools, food dehydrators, medical face masks, shields and goggles, furniture, range hoods, gazebos and "cat furniture".

It is understood Alias - who is on bail - appeared via video link.

His matter is listed for mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 12.

Latest articles

Rugby

Hunt, Norman must challenge line: Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has challenged misfiring halves Ben Hunt and Corey Norman to ignite their running game for NRL battlers St George Illawarra.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sunwolves ruled out of Aust rugby comp

Rugby Australia have confirmed that the Japan-based Sunwolves won’t take part in the new-look Super Rugby AU competition in Australia starting next month.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire