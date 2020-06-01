National

SA bushfire clean-up nearly complete

By AAP Newswire

Flinders Chase Visitors Office on Kangaroo Island. - AAP

All homes damaged by summer's devastating bushfires across South Australia have now been cleared, with more than 450 properties to undergo repair or reconstruction work.

About 25,000 tonnes of waste and debris has been removed from the affected areas including Kangaroo Island, parts of the Adelaide Hills, York Peninsula and the southeast with the $12.9 million cost shared by the state and federal governments.

"Cleaning up after a bushfire can be a very emotional time and we wanted to make sure there was one less thing to worry about so we committed to clear sites to allow the affected communities to begin rebuilding at no cost to homeowners," federal Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said.

"By getting the clean-up done as quickly as possible it allows our bushfire-affected communities to rebuild and recover."

SA Environment Minister David Speirs said while the clean-up of some fencing and sheds would continue, all residential homes that were affected by the summer's bushfires have now been cleared.

"The summer's bushfires have had a devastating impact across South Australia in particular at Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills," Mr Speirs said.

"The sight of fire debris and burnt houses was a sad reminder of this devastation and so to have the final house impacted by the bushfires being cleared is a great relief to those affected communities."

On Kangaroo Island, the scene of the largest fires that burnt through more than 200,000 hectares, 220 properties were cleared, while in the Adelaide Hills, 227 properties were impacted.

