Latest snapshot of the coronavirus impact

CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7195 cases. A total of 6614 people have recovered from the illness.

* Three people are in ICU, with 478 active cases.

* The national death toll is 103 - NSW 50, Victoria 19, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 7, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included the official tolls of both states).

* More than 6.1 million of an estimated 16 million people with smartphones have registered for the federal government's COVIDSafe tracing app since April 26.

--

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The federal government has a three-phase plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming months. The states and territories are determining their own timings.

--

NSW

* Up to 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings, 50 at funerals and places of worship.

* Up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

* Beauty salons reopened with no more than 10 clients at any time.

* Up to five people may visit others in their homes. Outdoor gatherings restricted to 10 people.

* Museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and aquariums reopened.

* School students are back full time.

* Regional travel within NSW permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

--

VICTORIA

* Victorians can have up to five visitors in their homes.

* Up to 20 people will be allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings, swimming pools, beauty and personal care services, restaurants, cafes and pubs, fishing, hiking and golf, libraries and other community facilities. People limit expected to increase to 50 from June 22 and 100 in late July.

* The maximum number of wedding guests relaxed to 20, with up to 50 at outdoor funerals.

* stays in hotels, holiday homes permitted. Caravan parks and camping grounds open.

* Children in Prep to Year 2 and Years 11 and 12 are back with the rest to return from June 9.

* Year 11 and 12 students will sit exams from November 9 to December 2.

--

QUEENSLAND

* Up to 20 people allowed to attend non-contact indoor and outdoor community sport, including personal training, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools.

* Up to 20 people allowed to visit cultural institutions, attend weddings, go to parks and playgrounds and places of worship.

* Recreational travel now allowed across the state.

* Up to 20 people allowed in restaurants; 50 allowed in outback areas.

* Cinemas, open homes and auctions and beauty salon attendance allowed with 20 person limit.

* Up to 50 funeral attendees allowed.

* Public school students have resumed full-time classes.

* Borders remain closed.

--

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Dining and drinking at cafes and restaurants allowed, currently with up to 10 customers indoors and 10 outdoors.

* Up to 50 people may attend funerals.

* Up to 80 permitted in large hospitality venues such as pubs.

* Maximum of 20 people can attend cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres.

* Non-contact indoor sports training, competition and outdoor non-contact sports competitions allowed.

* Students are back in school full time.

* Some border restrictions apply.

--

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Current gathering limits allow 20 people in homes and outdoors.

* From June 6, WA will relax the national four square metre distancing rule to two square metres for indoor and outdoor venues.

* Public gathering limits will be raised to 100, including cafes, pubs and restaurants. Venues with multiple divided spaces can have up to 300 patrons.

* Beauty parlours, arcades, galleries, museums, cinemas, zoos, food courts, playgrounds and wildlife and amusement parks will reopen.

* Gyms and real estate auctions can resume with full contact sports permitted.

* Rottnest Island will reopen.

* Two people permitted to visit others at one time in public hospitals from June 2.

* Students are back in school full time.

* All intrastate borders apart from northern biosecurity zones reopened.

* Borders remain closed to interstate travellers.

--

TASMANIA

* Indoor and outdoor gatherings of 10 people allowed, including real estate, religious and wedding events.

* Restaurants and cafes may seat 10 at a time.

* Funerals may have 30 mourners outdoors.

* Kindergarten to Year 6 students and Years 11 and 12 are back in school with the remainder to return on June 9.

* Racing expected to resume June 13.

* Border remains closed.

--

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Restrictions on parks, golf, fishing and swimming relaxed.

* Restaurants and bars may reopen with a two-hour limit. Food courts, gyms and health clubs, libraries, museums, art galleries and places of worship open.

* Restricted access to indigenous communities remains in place until at least June 18.

* Students back in school full time.

* Borders remain closed.

--

ACT

* Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people allowed including at restaurants, cafes and licensed venues, and weddings. 50 allowed at funerals.

* Beauty services including tanning, waxing, nail salons massage parlours and tattoo parlours reopened

* Health clubs including gyms and cultural institutions may reopen.

* Large clubs now allow for more than 150 people, with a limit of 20 patrons in each room.

* Choirs, bands and orchestras will also be allowed to resume practice and national institutions can open to 20 people at a time.

* Students in Years 3, 4 and 10 back in classrooms. Years 5, 6, 8 and 9 to return on June 2.

--

NEW DEVELOPMENTS

* NSW public servants may get a one-off $1000 stimulus payment after the Berejiklian government decided to freeze their pay for 12 months.

* Victorian state of emergency extended until June 21 as the state eases restrictions.

* A three-year-old has contracted the coronavirus after returning from overseas.

--

ECONOMICS

* The federal government is considering giving householders cash grants for home renovations to boost the economy.

* Virgin administrators to settle on a final shortlist of two preferred bidders this week.

--

SPORT

* The NRL competition has resumed with its biggest TV ratings in more than six years.

* AFL resumes June 11.

* A condensed Super Rugby season starts July 3.

* Super Netball resumes in July.

--

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 6,131,531

* Deaths: at least 371,066

* Recovered: at least 2,603,884

Data current as of 0730 AEST June 1, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.