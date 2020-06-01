National

West Syd Airport metro line expedited

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - AAP

1 of 1

Construction work on a metro line connecting the Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek to St Marys will begin before year's end.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday said the metro line would be complete and operational upon the under-construction airport's inauguration in 2026.

Building works would begin in 2020, with the metro line through to St Marys train station to the airport's north via Orchard Hills.

Commuters would then have to switch to the existing train network for onward travel to Parramatta or the Sydney CBD.

Mr Morrison said the government would continue looking to expedite infrastructure projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Getting all these other projects moving more quickly is something we've been working together on ... a big part of it now is how we rebuild the economy and (with) big infrastructure projects," Mr Morrison told 2GB Radio.

"That's great for jobs and great for western Sydney."

