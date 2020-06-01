National

US violence not bringing change: Morrison

By AAP Newswire

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in Washington. - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison does not believe violent protests in the United States will bring change after the shocking death of an African-American man.

America has been gripped by violence with protests boiling over after George Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while he was under arrest.

The Australian prime minister said the footage from the US was disturbing.

"I saw a good meme on the weekend - Martin Luther King didn't change anything by burning anything down or by looting any shops," he told 2GB on Monday.

Mr Morrison said video of the officer kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck was awful.

"As upsetting and terrible that the murder that took place - and it is shocking, that also just made me cringe - I just think to myself how wonderful a country is Australia."

He cautioned against similar demonstrations in Australia turning violent, with local protests planned for later this week.

"There's no need to import things happening in other countries here to Australia," Mr Morrison said.

"Australia is not the United States. The United States is a great country.

"They're a great friend of Australia and they're going through a difficult time. We wish them all the best as they deal with that."

Latest articles

Rugby

NRL expects NSW govt to honour stadia deal

The NRL is expected to leverage its stadium deal with the NSW government to force a redevelopment of four suburban grounds in Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Dogs need Foran spark to end 56-year low

Canterbury have endured their least potent start to a season in 56 years, scoring just 24 points in their opening three losses ahead of Kieran Foran’s return.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Read honoured for services to NZ rugby

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read and composer of the Kapa O Pango haka Derek Lardelli have been honoured in New Zealand.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire