One-off bonus to appease NSW pay freeze

NSW public servants may get a one-off $1000 stimulus payment after the Berejiklian government decided to freeze their pay for 12 months.

Expected to cost $200 million, Treasurer Dominic Perrottet called union leaders on Sunday night with the offer, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday.

The proposed 12-month wage freeze for 410,000 public sector workers is expected to save about $3 billion, which would be reinvested in public projects, but it's facing a tough battle to get through the upper house.

The government wants to freeze pay rises to include the entire NSW public service and MPs, citing the economic hit brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said public sector jobs would otherwise be at risk and frontline workers had received 2.5 per cent annual pay rises since the coalition took office in Macquarie Street in 2011.

Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey on Monday said in a statement the one-off payment was tantamount to short-changing workers.

He said the coalition government had "warped priorities".

"These workers have risked exposure to COVID-19 to protect the public's health. Now Dominic Perrottet wants to put his hand in their pocket and take out half a billion in modest pay rises that was due from June 30," Mr Morey said.

"Why does Dominic Perrottet look for savings from the very people who have saved us?"