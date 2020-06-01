National

SA pubs reopen as coronavirus rules ease

By AAP Newswire

South Australian pubs are set to reopen. - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian pubs are reopening as the second stage of COVID-19 restrictions are eased, with only one case remaining active in the state.

On Monday, venues can have up to 80 patrons provided they are contained to groups of 20 in separate rooms or areas, and alcohol can also be served to customers as long as they are seated.

"A quick drink in the pub after work is a great part of our social life and it will be fantastic to welcome that back from Monday," Premier Steven Marshall said in announcing the changes last week.

"The reopening of pubs and clubs for a quiet drink is also great news for our brewers, publicans and suppliers and the tens of thousands of South Australians they employ.

"We are opening up South Australia as fast as we possibly can whilst protecting South Australians from the possibility of a second wave of infections," Mr Marshall said.

Australian Hotels Association president and local publican David Basheer says venues have increased their cleaning regime and signage, are introducing hand sanitiser at entrances and ensuring dedicated staff members track the number of patrons.

He says some businesses are implementing two-hour limits for dining and bar sessions.

Others will provide disposable paper menus and have removed salt and pepper and table numbers to minimise the spread of the virus.

Stage two of eased restrictions also allows cinemas, theatres, galleries, museums, beauty salons and gyms to reopen.

Intrastate travel restrictions were eased on May 8.

Mr Marshall launched the $1.5 million 'Welcome Back' campaign on Sunday, saying it was about getting tourism regions back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles - Goulburn Valley League

GOULBURN VALLEY LEAGUE Kyabram v Shepparton United Grand final, 2013 at Deakin Reserve Kyabram 15.15 (105) d Shepparton United 7.12 (54) The Demons’ fairytale run to the big dance was stopped in its tracks by a determined Kyabram side several...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - Murray Football League

MURRAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE Echuca United v Finley Round 19, 2013 at Finley Recreation Reserve Finley 11.9 (75) lt Echuca United 12.5 (77) When the Cats and Eagles clashed in the latter stages of the season, both were simply flying as they sat in the top...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - Kyabram District League

KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE Murchison-Toolamba v Undera Round 10, 2018 at Undera Recreation Reserve Undera 8.13 (61) lt Murchison-Toolamba 10.6 (66) It was a tightly fought contest throughout this round 10 cracker in 2018. The margin at each interval...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire