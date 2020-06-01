Vic partially reopens as lockdown lifts

Victorians are able to get back on the beers and go out for brunch as months of coronavirus restrictions ease across the state.

Cafes, restaurants and other spaces where groups usually gather are preparing to reopen with 20-person limits as lockdown rules ease on Monday, despite Health Minister Jenny Mikakos declaring on Sunday the state of emergency would be extended until 11.59pm on June 21.

The requirements on eateries demand 1.5m between tables and collection of patrons' contact details to assist in rapid contact tracing should anyone become unwell with the virus.

Libraries, galleries, museums, amusement parks, places of worship, beauty clinics, nail salons and massage parlours will also be allowed to reopen with no more than 20 people.

People will also be permitted to stay in holiday homes and attend tourist accommodation such as caravan parks and camping grounds.

Ms Mikakos said the state of emergency was extended so Professor Brett Sutton could continue implementing legal directions, including new ones starting on Monday with regard to how many people can gather in public and private spaces.

"The reason we have done that is to enable the Chief Health Officer to retain the powers that he has available to him to respond to this pandemic in an effective way," she said.

Six new cases have been reported in Victoria according to the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1649.

About 70 cases remain active.

Two of the new cases are linked to a family outbreak in Keilor Downs, in Melbourne's northwest which has now infected 13 people across two homes.

It also led to the closure of Keilor Downs Secondary College and Holy Eucharist Primary School in St Albans after two siblings tested positive to coronavirus earlier this week.

The schools will reopen after deep cleaning on Monday, but more than 100 students have been forced to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into contact with the infected students.

The government advice continues that if Victorians can work from home, they must.