Queensland eases COVID-19 restrictions

By AAP Newswire

Queenslanders will be able to congregate in groups of 20 in pubs, gyms and at home from midday on Monday and even travel intrastate, but the borders remain closed.

The state brought forward the next easing of restrictions by almost two weeks after zero new cases were announced for the third straight day on Sunday.

The changes include 20 spectators being allowed to attend community sporting fields.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said travel restrictions regarding remote and vulnerable indigenous communities remained in place.

Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk said the borders will stay closed despite just five active COVID-19 cases throughout Queensland with a review in mid-June.

"Let me make it very clear, the border will remain closed for the month of June," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said they were working with the hospitality industry to further open their businesses by next Friday to have 20 people per designated area, providing it meets the one person per four square metre restrictions.

However, all patrons must be seated, staff can only work in an assigned area and only table service will be permitted.

Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan said curbing staff movements within a premises was not financially viable for many operators.

He said it would hobble many venues during slow periods and not make it worth them opening.

"If you're down to four people in one area, two in another and six in another, you can't move them together, but you have to have one-on-one service, all you are doing is magnifying the losses," he said.

"We would not be instructing our members to work in a loss-making manner."

