Regional university centres to cost $15m

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government is providing $15 million for the establishment of nine regional university centres.

The centres will provide study spaces, academic support, video conferencing and other support for students studying via distance at partner universities.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said the centres were promised at the last election.

"We believe every Australian, no matter where they live, should be able to attend university," Mr Tehan said in a statement on Monday.

"If you live in regional Australia you are half as likely to attend a tertiary institution as someone who lives in a capital city."

Minister for Regional Education Andrew Gee said the new centres will provide opportunities for students in country Australia to gain a tertiary qualification without leaving their community and support networks.

"This is another opportunity for our regional areas to share in the social, economic and cultural benefits of tertiary education and help them get back on their feet," Mr Gee said in the statement.

"This is about equality of opportunity for country people, and giving them the same access to education as their city cousins."

NEW REGIONAL UNIVERSITY CENTRES:

* Regional Development Australia Great Southern Western Australia Centre, Albany, WA

* Copper Coast Council Regional University Centre, Kadina, SA

* Country Universities Centre Maranoa, Roma, Qld

* Country Universities Centre Balonne, St George and Dirranbandi, Qld

* Bass Coast University Centre, Wonthaggi, Vic

* Country Universities Centre Southern Shoalhaven, Ulladulla, NSW

* Country Universities Centre Macleay Valley, Kempsey, NSW

* Country Universities Centre Parkes, Parkes, NSW

* Taree Universities Centre, Taree,NSW

