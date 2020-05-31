National

Child, 3, among three new WA virus cases

By AAP Newswire

The Al Kuwait, a live export ship - AAP

Three new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Western Australia, including a three-year-old child, while one of the previously confirmed cases from the Al Kuwait livestock ship has been hospitalised.

The Department of Health says all of the three new cases are recently returned overseas travellers who had been placed in hotel quarantine and remain there.

The child, a Western Australian, is also a known contact of a previously confirmed case.

The other two cases are a female in her 60s, also from WA, and a male in his 30s from interstate.

There are now 28 active cases in the state, including 20 from the Al Kuwait ship, which remains stranded at Fremantle Port.

