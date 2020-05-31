National

PM sets virtual summit with India’s Modi

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit this week. - AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be holding a a "Virtual Summit" with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Mr Morrison said he was looking forward to discussing the countries' responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As like-minded democracies and natural strategic partners, Australia and India are in full agreement that our strong bilateral relationship is key to a more open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific," Mr Morrison said in a statement on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Modi and I will also discuss new opportunities in defence, trade, maritime safety and security, science and technology, and education."

