National

Idea of avoiding recession fanciful: Labor

By AAP Newswire

Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media . - AAP

1 of 1

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says even if this week's economic growth numbers prove to be positive, there is little doubt Australia is in a recession that has ended 29 consecutive years of expansion.

The national accounts for the March quarter are released on Wednesday, which will take into account the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Economists' forecasts centre on a 0.3 per cent economic contraction in the quarter, which will drag annual growth down to just 1.4 per cent.

The annual growth rate at 2.2 per cent as of the December quarter was already well below its long-running average of 2.8 per cent.

Forecasts range for a decline of a much as 0.7 per cent in the quarter.

"Even if the March quarter was not negative, the idea that we're not in a recession right now is fanciful," Dr Chalmers told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

"Most economists, the government, the Reserve Bank, and certainly Labor expect that the June quarter will be much worse than the March quarter."

Treasury has forecast a contraction of 10 per cent in the June quarter to be reported in September.

A technical recession is commonly measured by two consecutive months of economic contraction.

However, in an analysis released by the Reserve Bank this week, it says this definition does have shortcomings, and some economists prefer to gauge the the speed of a deterioration in employment when measuring a downturn.

Australia saw its largest monthly drop in employment by a long way in April, a near 600,000 jobs decline, which saw the unemployment rate jump to 6.2 per cent from 5.2 per cent.

Treasury is still forecasting a 10 per cent jobless rate in the June quarter, a level not seen since the aftermath of the last recession in the early 1990s.

AMP Capital chief economist Shame Oliver says the March quarter result will be a close call and may sneak into positive territory ahead an almost certain contraction in the June quarter.

While this could see Australian avoid a technical recession, "this is all about semantics".

"Whatever way you look at it, it's still a horrible economic disruption," he said in a note to clients on the impact of COVID-19.

Dr Oliver expects the quarter will have seen falls in consumer spending, business investment, housing investment and business inventories more than offsetting small gains in government spending and exports.

Even so, the expected 0.3 per cent contraction in the March quarter would be a small fall compared to the hit seen in most other countries with the US down 1.2 per cent, the Eurozone down 3.8 per cent, Japan down 0.9 per cent and China down two per cent.

Latest articles

Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

In the coming months, the Riverine Herald will tell the stories of the twin towns’ most prominent sporting people in a new series, Behind the Play. The stories will be told in print and in video as we aim to delve into the sporting world of...

Brayden May
Sport

Golf Report | May 29

GV Veterans The Goulburn Valley Veterans Golf Association, at this time, is unable to resume the 2020 syllabus under the revised emergency health restrictions announced on May 11. Although golf clubs have been able to make adjustments to resume play...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Bowls set to get back on a roll

AFTER an extended layoff, the bowling greens of Echuca-Moama are once again coming to life, though not in full competition. Moama Bowling Club has announced it is taking steps towards allowing players to return to play. In an email on Monday, the...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

National

Wage freeze a slap in the face: NSW unions

The NSW government will pause public sector pay rises for 12 months because of COVID-19 but union groups say the freeze won’t help stimulate the economy.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

Murdered Qld girl lay dead for three days

A four-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father three days before paramedics were called to the Brisbane home where her body was found.

AAP Newswire